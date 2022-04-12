11 most important e-Commerce trends of 2022-23

Every year brings with it something new and this year, sadly, has brought another Covid-19 variant. However, through thick and thin, the old and new life must go on. It does not stop for anyone as time passes. And so, businesses must learn to adapt to the changing environment. That, for a lot of companies today, means E-Commerce.

To gain the maximum profit and loyal customers, adapting to E-Commerce trends becomes a necessity. This year, we are all going back to the basics of commerce. Customer is and always has been 'king'. Things like sustainability and authentic user experience are extremely important too. E-commerce platforms, as well as other industries, should look for ways to embrace the change and integrate technology in their businesses to increase customer reach.

Listed Below are some of the emerging E-Commerce trends that can help you take your business to the next level.

1. ChatBots

With ChatBots gaining more human qualities, it is important to utilize the power of machine learning in online shopping. AI-powered tools have become a central part of a lot of customer-centred experience creation and can emulate the presence of an 'in-store assistant' while shopping which can prove to be a great aid for the customer.

2. User Experience Optimization

One of the more important aspects of working in an E-commerce store is to make the customer's experience as seamless and hassle-free as possible. Similarly, an easy and well-designed user interface can have a lot of impact on the customer as well.

3. Mobile Commerce

Making your E-commerce services available on phones and mobiles is another trend that e-commerce companies must hop on. Making their businesses mobile-friendly allows one to tap into the market with utmost ease since smartphones are a largely available and viable source of growth.

4. Diverse Payment Methods

Consumers today want to pay for their orders in various ways and it is up to the E-marketers to utilize the plethora of various technologies available to integrate a whole lot of diverse payment modes, like E-wallets and Pay later options, available on their websites and apps.

5. Using AR and VR Technology

With the unprecedented growth in consumer tech, using tech-based systems like AR and VR can make online shopping a more immersive and informative experience. The use of such visual technologies can also help companies reach out to a new market.

6. Personalized Marketing

Customers today are asking for personalized services and marketing efforts. The push for using customer-specific materials is great and it has never been easier. Technology and data tracking allow AI to utilize the innumerable resources of the internet and channel-specific marketing content as well as personalized product recommendations to each individual.

7. Data Control

It is important to know that even though there is a lot of importance is being given to personalized marketing efforts, data privacy concerns are also gaining ground. It is important to balance the personalization aspect with privacy concerns.

8. Sustainability

There is a greater call for Institutions and E-Commerce to be sustainable and socially responsible. Trying to make the services and shopping experience as environmentally and socially responsible as possible can bring out a positive shift in attitude towards the brand.

9. Subscription and Loyalty Programs

Making loyalty and subscription rewardable allows for a positive shift in user reach and encourages people to shop more and refer more.

10. Omnichannel Customer Experience

Utilizing all aspects of media available for public use can make it easier to increase brand visibility and make for a better, hassle-free user experience. Being able to pick up where you left off can make shopping easier for the consumer.

11. Utilize Various Selling Channels

People are moving towards a better customer experience and E-commerce giants can give their consumers more incentives to shop on their platforms. Moreover, social media markets are also emerging and a shift to such markets can make things a lot easier.

This shift in the consumer base and their demands are the driver of change this year. For E-commerce businesses to be successful and profitable, it is necessary to embrace the changes and rework your business model to focus on the customer and their needs. When this is done properly and targeted at the right audience, you will notice a positive shift in the market as well.

(Article is authored by Lokendra Singh Ranawat, Co-Founder and CEO of WoodenStreet)