12 new small and medium businesses joins Amazon Delivery Service Program across India

New Delhi (India): Amazon India today announced that it has onboarded 12 new aspiring entrepreneurs as part of its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program across Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi NCR, and Maharashtra. This initiative will strengthen Amazon India’s last-mile network ahead of the festive season. The DSP program enables aspiring entrepreneurs, even with little to no logistics experience, to develop and launch their own delivery businesses and provide work opportunities to thousands of delivery associates. These new business owners are supported by Amazon’s more than 20 years of operational experience, best-in-class technology, and a suite of exclusively negotiated services and assets required to deliver Amazon packages safely and successfully.

With the DSP program, Amazon India has partnered with close to 300 small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to Amazon customers, and provide them with growth avenues. Over the last two years, Amazon India has already onboarded close to 100 new DSPs and will open up more opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the future. Overall, Amazon India network has close to 2000 delivery stations owned by Amazon India or their partners, in more than 750 cities.

“It brings me great pride to witness hundreds of small business owners growing and benefiting from the Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program. With the program’s growth, we have innovated to enhance the experience for our DSPs and their associates over the years. With the right guidance, these entrepreneurs not only build a successful logistics business and a strong foundation for their entrepreneurial journey, but they also create an ecosystem of opportunities for people at large.” said, Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India.

Indian small businesses understand their communities, which helps them build a great delivery network team. These entrepreneurs hire and develop efficient delivery associates, while the DSP program supports them with consistent package volume, logistics experience, Amazon’s technology, and customized resources that help their businesses grow. Since Amazon launched its DSP program, it has invested over a billion dollars in technology globally, with new exclusive tools for DSPs. Because of this investment, ~3800 small logistics companies are thriving and have created more than tens of thousands of jobs for Delivery Associates around the world.

Driven by the desire to offer something unique to the society, and to create meaningful work opportunities for many, individuals have taken the bold step of leaving behind more traditional careers to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Pradeep Kumar and Poonam Thakur, husband-wife duo and co-founders of logistics company, F2RB from Hyderabad have done exactly that.

"Our journey as Amazon Delivery Service Partners has been truly rewarding, I genuinely cherish every moment. Over the past three years, we've experienced significant growth, creating valuable job opportunities in Hyderabad" Pradeep shares. "I've always valued independence, and our business has allowed us to provide local job opportunities in Hyderabad. Amazon's training and cutting-edge technology played a crucial role in helping us overcome initial hurdles and achieve rapid growth," adds Poonam.

The Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program has exponentially grown over the years, creating growth avenues for first-time entrepreneurs. As Amazon India continues to expend its Operations network in the hinterlands of the country, it will continue to create opportunities of aspiring entrepreneurs through its last mile program.

Interested candidates can apply and become a part of the program as requirements open up in different regions. To learn more or get started today, visit https://logistics.amazon.in.

