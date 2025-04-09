$20-bn expansion: Vedanta scouts for global partner

New Delhi: Mumbai-listed mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd is hunting for a global partner for its $20-billion expansion projects spanning multiple segments. The company, in a statement, said the move aligns with Vedanta’s strategic plans to significantly expand its operations over the next three years, as it restructures into four entities-- Vedanta Aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel.

“We are looking for an experienced global engineering company with experience in engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) to implement our projects acting as an extended office to us,” as per the Expression of Interest (EoI) on the company’s official LinkedIn page. Further, the company said it will spend $20 billion on growth projects in metals and mining and hydrocarbons in the next three years.

These projects are extensions of its existing operations, the company added. “The interested companies are invited to submit their relevant experience, profile and current projects under execution,” the company said, adding that the “Expression of Interest (is) to be submitted by April 30, 2025.”