2025 MT-15 Version 2.0 launched with Tech Upgrades & Exciting New Colours

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., under its popular ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, announces the launch of the new 2025 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 in India. The motorcycle will be available in two variants at a starting price of INR 1.69 lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

The 2025 MT-15 Version 2 DLX receives a significant tech upgrade with the introduction of a colour TFT display offering Turn-by-Turn Navigation. Riders will benefit from the Bluetooth connectivity feature via Yamaha’s Y-Connect Mobile App that has been upgraded in the latest MT-15. It seamlessly enables access to a host of features through the app, including Maintenance Recommendations, Parking Location, Fuel Consumption, Malfunction Alerts, Revs Dashboard, and a unique Rider Ranking system.

Adding to the appeal, the new MT-15 Version 2 DLX now comes in two new youthful and urban colour options — Ice Storm, a popular MT Series shade globally, now making its India debut, and Vivid Violet Metallic, along with the existing Metallic Black. The standard variant also gets a bold new Metallic Silver Cyan, reinforcing the MT’s dynamic and aggressive street presence.

Commenting on the launch, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “The MT-15 Version 2.0 has carved a strong identity in the street-naked segment with its aggressive styling, performance-oriented engineering, and everyday versatility. Ever since we introduced the colour TFT Display with Turn-By-Turn Navigation feature on the popular R15M, we received consistent demand from MT-15 customers for similar advancements. The 2025 update reflects our commitment to addressing these expectations—with advanced features and new youthful colours that enhance both visual appeal and rider engagement. With these updates, Yamaha continues to deliver motorcycles that resonate with young, dynamic riders seeking a balance of thrill and practicality.”

Engineered for riders who demand a balance of performance and everyday practicality, the 2025 MT-15 Version 2.0 features a liquid-cooled, 155cc fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), delivering 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox with Assist & Slipper Clutch ensures smooth shifting and reduced wheel hop during aggressive downshifts. The Traction Control System further boosts rider confidence on varied surfaces.

Backing its muscular streetfighter stance is a MotoGP-inspired aluminium swingarm that enhances stability and handling, especially under cornering and braking. Its patented Delta Box frame and lightweight mass of 141 kgs add to its agility and control. With this latest upgrade, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 continues to push the boundaries of the street-naked category — blending performance, technology, and style in a way that reflects the spirit of ‘The Call of the Blue’.





' (Ex-showroom, Delhi) MT-15 Version 2.0 STD INR 1,69,550 MT-15 Version 2.0 DLX INR 1,80,500





