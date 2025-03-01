21 Indian startups raise over $105 million in funding this week

New Delhi: About 21 Indian startups collectively raised approximately $105.87 million this week, with securing funding across different stages.

Among them, three startups raised funds at the growth stage, while 16 early-stage startups attracted investments.

In the previous week, nearly 22 startups raised around $184.4 million. On average, in the last eight weeks, startup funding has stood at approximately $317.35 million per week, with around 28 deals taking place weekly.

In the growth-stage funding, B2B cross-border e-commerce startup Geniemode led the chart by raising $50 million in a Series C round backed by Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

MOC Cancer Care & Research Centre secured $18 million in a Series B round led by Elevation Capital, while a fintech unicorn raised $12 million in debt from AK Capital Finance.

At the early stage, 16 startups collectively raised $25.87 million. The largest early-stage funding went to Quick Clean, a professional linen management solutions provider, which secured $5.7 million in a Series A round.

Other early-stage startups that attracted funding included content platform FanTV, EV ecosystem platform Vidyut, fintech startup Lorien Finance, and cross-border payments platform HiWiPay.

Startups like quick commerce player KiranaPro and gaming startup 1312 Interactive also raised funds but did not disclose the amount.

Bengaluru emerged as the top city for startup funding, with nine deals taking place, followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and other cities.

Among sectors, fintech led the funding race with four deals, followed by e-commerce, healthtech, spacetech, and gaming startups, which secured two deals each.

The week also saw key mergers and acquisitions. Veranda Learning acquired stakes in BB Virtuals and Navkar Digital to strengthen its commerce education segment.

Flipkart’s UPI app, Super.money, acquired fintech startup BharatX to expand its credit offerings.