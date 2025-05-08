$24-bn investment potential in India amid global green drive

New Delhi: Amid a projected global surge in demand for climate adaptation and resilience solutions -- estimated to reach between $0.5 trillion and $1.3 trillion by 2030 -- India has emerged as a standout market, offering a $24 billion investment opportunity, a new report said on Wednesday. As climate risks continue to intensify worldwide, the new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Temasek highlighted the urgent need for large-scale solutions to build resilience across sectors. However, despite this growing demand, current global spending on adaptation and resilience solutions remained limited -- hovering around $76 billion annually -- with most of the funding coming from public sources.

This leaves a significant gap that private investment, particularly from private equity firms, has the potential to fill.

The report outlined a variety of fast-growing subsectors ripe for private investment, including flood defence systems, wildfire protection, climate intelligence tools, water efficiency technologies, and more.

These areas are not only critical to managing climate risk, but also present strong business cases, with many expected to offer double-digit growth and EBITDA margins of up to 30–40 per cent.

India’s role in this investment frontier is especially prominent. Kanchan Samtani, APAC Leader - Corporate Finance and Strategy and India Leader - Principal Investors and Private Equity at BCG, emphasised that India’s high climate vulnerability makes it a priority market for resilience-focused investments.