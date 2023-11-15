60% firms off track to meet sustainability goals

New Delhi: Over 60 per cent of businesses surveyed are ‘off track’ to meet their sustainability goals, according to a report by Bain & Company, which also found that consumers are willing to shell out a premium for sustainable products.

According to the report, a large number of people surveyed in India say they have a high level of concern about environment sustainability. This could be driven by the spiking levels of pollution in major cities and the rising incidence of flash floods in different parts of the country. Consumers in fast-growing markets, where Bain found environmental concerns to be highest, including India, were willing to pay a greater premium (between 15 and 20 per cent), compared to markets like the US and the UK.

The report further said that an Indian consumer, however, is still at an early stage of understanding sustainability and a number of related behaviours are influenced by cultural norms and financial realities. "As extreme weather prompts growing environmental concern across the globe, new research from Bain & Company shows more than 60 per cent of businesses are off track to meet their current sustainability goals," it said.