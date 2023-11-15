Live
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
- Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 assembly seats
- Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 lakh cr as markets rally over 1 pc
- Asian economies must ramp up wind and solar power to keep global warming under 1.5C, report says
- Seethakka asks Mulugu people to give mandate for Congress
- Removing Congress from Rajasthan necessary to restore law and order: PM Modi at Barmer rally
Just In
60% firms off track to meet sustainability goals
New Delhi: Over 60 per cent of businesses surveyed are ‘off track’ to meet their sustainability goals, according to a report by Bain & Company, which...
New Delhi: Over 60 per cent of businesses surveyed are ‘off track’ to meet their sustainability goals, according to a report by Bain & Company, which also found that consumers are willing to shell out a premium for sustainable products.
According to the report, a large number of people surveyed in India say they have a high level of concern about environment sustainability. This could be driven by the spiking levels of pollution in major cities and the rising incidence of flash floods in different parts of the country. Consumers in fast-growing markets, where Bain found environmental concerns to be highest, including India, were willing to pay a greater premium (between 15 and 20 per cent), compared to markets like the US and the UK.
The report further said that an Indian consumer, however, is still at an early stage of understanding sustainability and a number of related behaviours are influenced by cultural norms and financial realities. "As extreme weather prompts growing environmental concern across the globe, new research from Bain & Company shows more than 60 per cent of businesses are off track to meet their current sustainability goals," it said.