62% global cos to rely on 3rd-parties for GenAI
New Delhi: About 62 per cent of enterprises globally plan to rely on third-party providers for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions and enhanced technical capabilities, a new report said on Friday.

According to the report by the management consulting company Everest Group, supported by WNS Global Services, there is real transformative potential for gen AI in Customer Experience Management (CXM) operations across industries. Gen AI’s capacity to create new content in a variety of formats (text, image, video, code and synthetic data), recognise patterns within data, and analyse data and content to deliver relevant insights has the potential to transform CXM processes.

