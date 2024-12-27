71 Smart Cities develop 9,433 smart classrooms in 2,398 govt schools: Report

New Delhi : Out of 100 smart cities, 71 have developed 9,433 smart classrooms in 2,398 government schools to date, an IIM Bangalore report has revealed.

Apart from that, the national-level report also found that introduction of smart classrooms by Smart Cities Mission (SCM) has led to a 22 per cent increase in overall enrolment, as per the data reported by 19 cities between 2015-16 to 2023-24.

Also, Nagpur reported a 14 per cent decline in overall crime rates post-implementation of surveillance measures, said the IIM Bangalore study.

“Chennai and Tumakuru leveraged advanced monitoring systems, integrating safety cameras with the Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCCs) to assist law enforcement in gathering critical evidence for resolving crimes efficiently,” the report showed.

The implementation of smart surveillance systems has reduced instances of harassment, assault and other crimes in areas with robust safety measures. Women in these three cities reported increased confidence in assessing public spaces.

Across 93 Smart Cities, over 59,802 CCTV cameras and emergency call boxes have been installed, with real-time monitoring system through ICCCs has contributed to a safer urban environment for women, according to the report.

Chennai’s ‘Edge Analytics for Crime Prevention’ is a technological leap in urban safety of women as per the report, which highlighted that Smart Lighting and Panic Buttons are reducing crime and building safer urban spaces for women.

IIM Bangalore carried out two studies under SAAR - Sameeksha Series of Smart Cities Mission (SCM) and concluded improvements in quality of education through smart classrooms and real-time tracking in incidences of criminal activities in Indian smart cities.

As in November 2024, 91 per cent of the projects under SCM have been completed.

The cities under SCM have brought forward several unique, innovative and replicable projects/ models to cater to the local needs of residents. With the mission nearing completion, it is imperative that impact assessment and documentation of the unique solutions undertaken, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.