Live
- CCB Operation: Dismantling Synthetic Drug Ring on the Coast
- All about organ donation and transplantation system
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?
- 'MTV Roadies': Gautam to warn Vashu Jain to keep his attitude in check
- Two senior most Telangana Congress leaders meet in Hyderabad. Whats Up ?
- Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other
- Dheerendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dhaam will be in Hyderabad
- No BJP-BJD tieup, says Arjun Munda
- Four met watery grave in Tumakuru
Just In
75% of Indian desk workers adopting new tech
Hyderabad: Slack recently released findings from their latest State of Work report, which found that Indian organisations are seeking innovative and...
Hyderabad: Slack recently released findings from their latest State of Work report, which found that Indian organisations are seeking innovative and efficient methods to enhance employee productivity. The report, based on a survey of more than 2000 Indian desk workers, uncovered that AI and automation capabilities have the potential to streamline and optimise repetitive, time-consuming tasks, allowing Indian desk workers to focus on higher-value, strategic work. The findings constitute part of a global Slack survey of more than 18,000 workers across nine countries.
The report uncovers three trends defining modern work and driving employee productivity today including adoption of AI & automation which are revolutionising organisations by increasing productivity.