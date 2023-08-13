75% of Indian desk workers adopting new tech

Hyderabad: Slack recently released findings from their latest State of Work report, which found that Indian organisations are seeking innovative and efficient methods to enhance employee productivity. The report, based on a survey of more than 2000 Indian desk workers, uncovered that AI and automation capabilities have the potential to streamline and optimise repetitive, time-consuming tasks, allowing Indian desk workers to focus on higher-value, strategic work. The findings constitute part of a global Slack survey of more than 18,000 workers across nine countries.

The report uncovers three trends defining modern work and driving employee productivity today including adoption of AI & automation which are revolutionising organisations by increasing productivity.