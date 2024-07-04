7Seas Entertainment sets up AI division

Hyderabad: 7Seas Entertainment Ltd, a gaming development company said has established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) division to enhance its game development capabilities. The new division, named 7SEAS AI, will also work on the design of an AI-based gaming tool from the ground up. This move is expected to enhance the productivity and quality of game development, enabling 7Seas to deliver more number of top-tier games to a global audience. Moreover, integration of AI into game development will streamline the entire process, from the initial game concept to the final creation, an official release said.

On the new division, L Maruti Sanker, CEO, 7Seas Entertainment Ltd, said: “According to Sain & Company, gaming industry executives believe that over the next five to 10 years, AI will contribute to more than half of the video game development process.