  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

7Seas Entertainment sets up AI division

7Seas Entertainment sets up AI division
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: 7Seas Entertainment Ltd, a gaming development company said has established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) division to enhance its...

Hyderabad: 7Seas Entertainment Ltd, a gaming development company said has established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) division to enhance its game development capabilities. The new division, named 7SEAS AI, will also work on the design of an AI-based gaming tool from the ground up. This move is expected to enhance the productivity and quality of game development, enabling 7Seas to deliver more number of top-tier games to a global audience. Moreover, integration of AI into game development will streamline the entire process, from the initial game concept to the final creation, an official release said.

On the new division, L Maruti Sanker, CEO, 7Seas Entertainment Ltd, said: “According to Sain & Company, gaming industry executives believe that over the next five to 10 years, AI will contribute to more than half of the video game development process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X