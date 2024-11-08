$800-bn export forecast on goods, services

New Delhi: India’s merchandise and services exports will cross $800 billion this fiscal due to the government support and competitive products of the domestic players, an industry official said on Thursday.

Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council Chairman A Sakthivel said the government has taken a series of steps to enhance the industry's competitiveness in promoting ease of doing business and reducing compliance burden, among others.

“I am confident that our total exports will cross $800 billion this fiscal,” Sakthivel said. The announcement to open 12 new industrial cities in the country will further boost domestic manufacturing, he added. “The production-linked incentive scheme is already a success story at the manufacturing front,” Sakthivel said.

The Indian exporters are getting good orders from developing and developed economies despite challenging geopolitical situation, he added.