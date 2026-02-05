14 candidates elected unopposed in municipal polls

Hyderabad: As many as 14 candidates were declared elected unopposed in the ongoing municipal elections, including 12 from the Congress and two from the BRS. With this, the total number of candidates in the fray has come down to 12,944.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) officials, the highest number of unanimous elections was recorded in Suryapet district, where four candidates were elected unopposed.

The Congress candidates elected unopposed include Sulava Nagalakshmi (Ward 3), Devarapalli Malleshwari (Ward 11), Katteboina Jyothi (Ward 21), and Yerneni Kusuma Kumari (Ward 31) from Kodad Municipality; P Vikram (Ward 10) from Alampur Municipality; Chintala Umamaheshwari (Ward 17) from Choutuppal Municipality; Thammineni Mangathai (Ward 15) from Edulapuram Municipality; Chandrakala Pilli (Ward 10) from Haliya Municipality; B. Rama Devi (Ward 58) from Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation; Madipelli Vijaya (Ward 1) from Ramagundam Municipal Corporation; Ananth Reddy Patolla (Ward 1) from Vikarabad Municipality; and Gundlapalli Vani (Ward 10) from Yadagirigutta Municipality.

The BRS candidate P Vijayalaxmi was elected unopposed from Ward 15 in Vikarabad Municipality.

Meanwhile, the highest number of nominations was recorded in Jammikunta Municipality in Karimnagar district, with 398 candidates for 30 wards, followed by Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, which saw 352 candidates contesting for 60 divisions.

The municipal elections will be held on February 11 from 7 am to 5 pm. Repolling, if required, will be conducted on February 12, and counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on February 14.