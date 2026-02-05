World Cancer Day rally held

Kurnool: On the occasion of World Cancer Day on February 4, a public awareness rally was organised and formally flagged off by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Bhaskar on Wednesday.

Addressing the occassion, Dr Bhaskar said cancer can affect any part of the human body, as it develops when normal body cells undergo abnormal changes and grow uncontrollably.

He emphasised that early detection of cancer plays a crucial role in effective treatment and control of the disease.

Dr Bhaskar called upon the public to adopt healthy lifestyle habits to prevent cancer. He listed alcohol consumption, artificial food colouring, obesity, pollution, lack of physical activity, genetic factors, pesticide residues in food, and the use of tobacco products as major risk factors.