9.5% salary hike likely in 2025: Report

New Delhi: Salaries in India are projected to increase by 9.5 per cent in 2025, compared to an actual increase of 9.3 per cent this year, a report showed on Thursday.

The engineering and manufacturing and retail industries project double-digit increases at 10 per cent, closely followed by financial institutions at 9.9 per cent, indicating the strategic importance employers place on talent in these sectors in the current economic landscape, according to the report by Aon, a leading global professional services firm.