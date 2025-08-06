A Divine Collection Celebrating the Goddess in Every Woman

As the sacred festival of Varamahalakshmi approaches, Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery introduces a new festive collection — a beautifully curated edit of temple jewellery in antique-finish and 92.5 pure silver where tradition meets style. Rooted in South Indian heritage, the collection features Lakshmi motifs and intricate craftsmanship, inspired by the grandeur of temple architecture. Actress Ashika Ranganath stars in the campaign, beautifully showcasing the elegance and grace of the collection.

Celebrated across South India, Varamahalakshmi is a time when women pray for prosperity and family well-being. Indian attire and spiritually significant adornments take centre stage during this festival, and Kushal’s latest collection offers jewellery that honours these customs while remaining versatile and wearable. As the face of the campaign, Ashika Ranganath is seen wearing a standout piece from the edit — a long beaded necklace with green stones and a medallion pendant featuring Lakshmi motifs. The look captures the essence of the collection: divinely inspired, richly detailed, and perfect for the season’s spiritual celebrations.

Inspired by temple carvings from South India the collection prominently features motifs of Goddess Lakshmi seated on a lotus, alongside swans, elephants, bells, and temple pillars. These auspicious symbols appear across an expansive range of pieces including necklace sets, jhumkas, bangles, waist belts, armlets, and more — allowing women to create complete looks that reflect devotion and style.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish GulechhaCo-Founder, Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery said “The Varamahalakshmi collection is a tribute to the strength, grace, and spiritual essence of every woman. Crafted in antique gold finishes and 92.5 pure silver, the collection features motifs inspired by temple art and the divine presence of Goddess Lakshmi. Each piece blends tradition with contemporary design to create jewellery that feels both meaningful and modern. We are delighted to collaborate with actress Ashika Ranganath, whose elegance and rootedness beautifully reflect the spirit of this festive edit.”

The collection is crafted in antique-finish and 92.5 pure BIS hallmarked silver, combining traditional techniques with contemporary finesse. Antique gold-plated jewellery brings a rich, modern look rooted in culture ideal for elaborate rituals, while the silver variants offer a more refined aesthetic suited to modern festive dressing. Both finishes honour temple jewellery’s timeless beauty.

Speaking on the occasion, Actress Ashika Ranganath said, “Wearing this collection made me feel deeply connected to my roots. It’s not just jewellery, it’s a celebration of the femininity that lives within all of us. Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery has a way of blending tradition with modern style, making every woman feel truly special.”

Whether worn during the Varamahalakshmi puja, gifted to a loved one, or styled for the festive season, every piece from this edit is a tribute to the inner goddess in every woman — strong, graceful, and radiant.