A Greener Tomorrow: How Pack8’s Project Aranyam is Making an Impact

In an era where sustainability is a necessity, Pack8 is leading the charge with innovative eco-friendly packaging solutions. Praveen Shinde, Founder of Pack8 is committed to eliminating single-use plastic waste, the company has transitioned to paper-based materials, already removing over 3,600+ tons of single-use plastic waste from the environment.

One of its most ambitious initiatives, Project Aranyam, is not just about sustainability, it’s about creating a long-lasting impact on the planet. With a goal to plant 1 million trees by 2030, this project directly offsets carbon emissions, fosters biodiversity, and provides employment opportunities for local communities.

Key Achievements of Project Aranyam

As per Akshay Mhole, who leads the sustainability initiatives at Pack8, The Project Aryanam has planted more than 14,169 trees, sequestering 283,380 kg of CO2 upon maturity. He says that the initiative is not just about planting trees but ensuring their long-term survival. Each tree is nurtured for up to five years, increasing its chances of thriving and maximizing its environmental impact.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the project has also provided employment opportunities for local communities, making sustainability an economic driver.

Purplle, one of India's leading omnichannel beauty destinations quoted “At Purplle, we believe that every small step towards sustainability counts. Partnering with Pack8 and adopting HexCush Honeycomb paper rolls has helped us eliminate plastic waste while actively contributing to reforestation through the Aryanam Project. It’s a powerful reminder that responsible packaging can drive real environmental change.”

How Project Aranyam Works

In Project Aranyam, whenever Pack8 processes a significant amount of paper at their factory, they give back to nature by planting a tree, integrating sustainability directly into the company's business model. Trees play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, with a single mature tree absorbing approximately 20 kg of CO2 per year. Beyond just planting, Pack8 focuses on creating Microforests, Agro Forests, and Miyawaki Forests, enhancing biodiversity while strengthening ecosystems. Unlike many tree-planting initiatives, Pack8 ensures long-term maintenance for every tree, making the project truly impactful.

Pack8’s Shift to Sustainable Materials

Beyond tree planting, Pack8 is revolutionizing the packaging industry by replacing plastic with sustainable alternatives. The company has already eliminated 3,600+ tons of single use plastic waste by transitioning to paper-based packaging. Additionally, Pack8 is moving away from virgin kraft paper, embracing 100% recycled paper, a move that significantly reduces environmental impact while promoting responsible sourcing. In FY 24-25, they have processed 466 tons of recycled paper and for FY 25-26 they are projecting to process 3000 tons of recycled paper.

Aligning with Global Sustainability Goals

Project Aranyam aligns with six key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By absorbing CO2 and mitigating climate change, it contributes to Climate Action (SDG 13). Its reforestation efforts support biodiversity and restore ecosystems, addressing Life on Land (SDG 15). Urban tree plantations improve air quality and reduce heat islands, promoting Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11). By prioritizing sustainable packaging solutions, Pack8 fosters Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12). The initiative also creates local job opportunities, helping to combat poverty (SDG 1), while food-bearing trees contribute to Zero Hunger (SDG 2).

Pack8’s 2030 Sustainability Goals

By 2030, Pack8 aims to eliminate 10,000+ tons of single-use plastic waste through sustainable packaging alternatives. The company is also committed to planting 1 million trees, restoring green cover while offsetting carbon emissions. Another key target is to shift entirely to 100% recycled paper, ensuring responsible and sustainable sourcing of materials.

How You Can Support Project Aranyam

Sustainability is a collective effort, and every individual can contribute. By choosing Pack8’s sustainable products, consumers directly support reforestation initiatives. Spreading awareness about Project Aranyam helps drive conversations around the importance of environmental restoration. Engaging in local tree-planting initiatives and adopting eco-friendly habits, such as reducing plastic use and conserving resources, can further amplify the impact.

Conclusion

Pack8’s Project Aranyam is setting new standards for corporate responsibility, proving that business growth and environmental impact can go hand in hand. With every tree planted, Pack8 is building a greener tomorrow—(one tree at a time)*. As sustainability becomes a global priority, initiatives like Project Aranyam show that every action counts. Whether by choosing sustainable products, raising awareness, or participating in conservation efforts, we all have a role in shaping a healthier planet.