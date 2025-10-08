A. Manimekhalai among India's most inspiring women leaders on Candere Hurun list

Mumbai: A. Manimekhalai, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India, has recently been recognised among India’s most inspiring women leaders on the ‘Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025’.

The award celebrates India’s most visionary and impactful women who are transforming industries, driving growth, and inspiring the next generation of change makers.

The recognition came after Manimekhalai received a prestigious honour from President Droupadi Murmu for her outstanding contribution to the Indian banking sector — making this moment yet another milestone in a journey defined by resilience, leadership, and purpose.

"When a woman is empowered, a family is empowered, and through that, a nation is strengthened. This recognition is not just mine, but belongs to every woman who dares to dream, every colleague who believes in teamwork, and every young professional who chooses integrity over shortcuts. Leadership, for me, has always been about responsibility, not position," said Manimekhalai.

During her tenure at Union Bank of India, she led a period of remarkable transformation. Under her leadership, the bank achieved a 243 per cent increase in net profit, rising from Rs 5,232 crore to nearly Rs 18,000 crore within a short span.

She also strengthened the bank’s capital base, improved asset quality, and drove digital innovation that positioned Union Bank as one of India’s most forward-looking public sector institutions.

Manimekhalai’s leadership philosophy has always centred on inclusive growth. She championed women-led initiatives, expanded access to credit for small entrepreneurs, and advanced financial inclusion across rural and semi-urban India.

Through her focus on technology-driven systems and a people-first approach, she helped modernise processes while preserving the trust and integrity that define public sector banking.

Her journey — from a humble upbringing and education in a government school to leading one of India’s largest banks — continues to inspire countless professionals across the country. Her story stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, purpose, and belief in oneself.

The Hurun India recognition adds another feather to her illustrious career, underscoring her contribution not only to banking but also to the larger narrative of women's empowerment and nation-building.

"We are all children of India," Manimekhalai said in her closing note. “Our duty is to serve her with integrity, with courage, and with faith. Every act of honesty, however small, builds a stronger nation."



