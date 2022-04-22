Live updates of Bizz Buzz Business Conclave - Profit from Ideas

A two-day business conclave organised by The Hans Group and Bizz Buzz kick starts today in Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, is being organised by the management of the Hans group., which will witness an impressive representation from a cross-section of business sectors will provide valuable insights and perspectives on the business opportunities that exist in Andhra Pradesh. In a first of the series, the Hans Group has decided to hold a business conclave on April 22 and 23 at Visakhapatnam in association with the World Trade Centre (WTC), Visakhapatnam.