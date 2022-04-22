Live updates of Bizz Buzz Business Conclave - Profit from Ideas
A two-day business conclave organised by The Hans Group and Bizz Buzz kick starts today in Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, is being organised by the management of the Hans group.
A two-day business conclave organised by The Hans Group and Bizz Buzz kick starts today in Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, which will witness an impressive representation from a cross-section of business sectors will provide valuable insights and perspectives on the business opportunities that exist in Andhra Pradesh. In a first of the series, the Hans Group has decided to hold a business conclave on April 22 and 23 at Visakhapatnam in association with the World Trade Centre (WTC), Visakhapatnam.
Live Updates
- 22 April 2022 6:16 AM GMT
22 Apr 2022 11:35 AM IST: An ongoing discussion on IT Sector on "Vizag - a port for emerging tech" The government is putting it efforts to turn Vizag city into an attractive destination for IT companies through various incentives and business process reforms 22 Apr
- 22 April 2022 6:07 AM GMT
- 22 April 2022 6:03 AM GMT
The Hans India Bizz Buzz Business Conclave begins
The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave by Hans India have kickstarted in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The Hans India Chief Editor Ramu Sarma on Friday launched the conclave in presence of the officials of Hans India, HMTV and businessmen. Several businessmen from several faculties have attended the conclave. Read More