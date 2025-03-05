Aakash Educational Services Limited Launches Aakash Invictus – The Ultimate Game-Changer JEE Preparation Program for Aspiring Engineers

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces the launch of Aakash Invictus, a groundbreaking and first-of-its-kind Advanced program for JEE preparation designed for the best and brightest engineering aspirants. This elite, high-intensity, personalized, AI driven and result-oriented initiative is engineered to enable students preparing specifically for IITs or reputed Universities abroad.

Aakash Invictus brings together around 500 best JEE Faculty, offering unparalleled mentorship backed by a track record of success in guiding over one lakh students to IITs. The curriculum is cutting-edge and meticulously designed for ambitious students aiming for top IIT ranks. The program features integrated phygital learning and exclusive study resources, ensuring precision-focused, AI-enabled, and adaptive preparation for JEE Advanced.

The rigorous program includes a comprehensive revision and testing module that emphasizes targeted preparation during the final stages before the JEE (Advanced) exam. Students will benefit from specialized curriculum, doubt-clearing sessions and a meticulously crafted test series aimed at maximizing their performance. Aakash Invictus will have small batches so as to give more personalized attention to students.

Deepak Mehrotra, MD & CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited, emphasized the program’s significance, stating, “Aakash Invictus is not just a coaching program; it is a transformational journey for students aiming to secure top IIT ranks. This program brings together top-notch faculty with decades of experience, cutting-edge teaching methodologies and personalized, AI and tech-driven learning. Over the years, our educators have successfully mentored millions of students to secure admissions in top IITs. The study material has been completely revamped, covering the entire curriculum and developed by some of the best experts in the industry. We firmly believe this is the best—if you can create better material, we will award you and welcome you to our team.”

He further added, “This programme, which started a few months ago has already attracted 2500+ top students. Built on three key pillars – innovative pedagogy and courseware, expert faculty and advanced AI tools – Aakash Invictus will set new benchmarks in JEE preparation. All these brand-new features are backed by the credibility, trust, and technical expertise of Aakash.”

A significant highlight of the program is its focus on innovation in study resources. Students will receive chapter-wise practice worksheets embedded with QR codes that provide detailed solutions and stepwise marking schemes, ensuring they excel in school and board exams alongside JEE preparation. Additional features include workshops for competitive Olympiads, access to an extensive archive of past JEE question papers with chapter-wise breakdowns and solutions, and the JEE Challenger resource, which offers detailed insights, practice questions and analysis to refine their strategies.

Furthermore, the program integrates phygital study materials, combining the strengths of physical and digital resources to simplify complex problems, and provides recorded video lectures by expert faculty for flexible, on-demand learning.

Admission to Aakash Invictus is highly selective, with students chosen through a specialized entrance test to ensure only the brightest and most committed minds join the program. Designed as a two-year program for 11th joining students or a three-year program for 10th joining students, Aakash Invictus will be available at 25 cities across India- Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Jaipur, Kota, Patna, Ranchi, Bokaro, Kolkata, Durgapur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. A dedicated team of researchers has developed the course to align with the highest academic standards and evolving exam patterns, ensuring a transformative educational experience for its participants.

For more information, parents and students can reach out at 7303759494 or email at [email protected].