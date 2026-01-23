Krishna Shroff joins reality show ‘The 50’, says she is her “own biggest competitor”

Mumbai: Krishna Shroff, daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, is all set to be seen in the upcoming reality show The 50, where she believes self-belief and adaptability will be her biggest strengths in an unpredictable and high-pressure environment.

Speaking ahead of her entry into the show, Krishna said that while she has experience with reality television, The 50 promises to be a completely different challenge. She expressed excitement about interacting with a wide range of personalities under one roof.

“I’ve been a part of reality shows before, but The 50 seems like it will be a completely new experience for me. Interacting with so many different personalities in one go is something I’m genuinely looking forward to as an extrovert,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey so far, Krishna added that she has learnt an important lesson from her previous reality show appearances. “After doing two reality shows, I’ve realised that I’m my own biggest competitor. As long as I hold on to my self-belief and stay open to the adventure, I know I’ll shine in this unpredictable game,” she said.

A promo announcing Krishna’s entry into The 50 was recently unveiled on Instagram by JioHotstar in a collaborative post with her. The caption read, “All set to bring the fire and the fearless to The 50! #The50 Feb 1st onwards on @jiohotstar & @colorstv.”

Owned by Banijay, the format brings together a diverse group of contestants in a strategy-driven and high-stakes setting. The Indian adaptation of The 50 is set to make its debut on JioHotstar and Colors from February 1.

Krishna was recently seen finishing as the runner-up on the village-based reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon in 2025. She has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, where she showcased her physical strength and determination.

On the work front, her father Jackie Shroff will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sayaji Shinde.