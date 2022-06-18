AAPI to hold 40thconference in US from June 23-26

Hyderabad The 40th Annual Convention of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) will be held in San Antonio, Texas from June 23 to 26. The conference aims to discuss how equal health opportunities can be provided to people of both India and the USA. Along with honouring of some eminent personalities who are experts in various fields.

Dr Anupama Gotimukula, President, AAPI, said: "The conference will be held in a way that every Indian should be proud of. Those who went to America after studying medicine in India back in the early days for higher studies and research were subjected to various types of discrimination. Today, it stands as the backbone for millions of physicians in the United States. Under my presidency, AAPI will bring pressure on the respective governments to conduct every year cancer screening tests mandatorily for men and women over 50 years of age as part of Preventive Healthcare in India besides pushing for the promotion of disciplines such as emergency medicine, geriatrics and others in all medical colleges."

She said that in India, AAPI donated $75,000 to the free for life project under the fight for human trafficking program, as well as provided free cervical cancer vaccines to one hundred eligible women for cervical cancer prevention. She said that as part of the breast cancer awareness program, free mammograms have been conducted in South Chicago. In the context of Covid-19, we organized several service programs in the countries of India and America, and of them, they have primarily provided biochemical analyzers, ventilators, pulse oximeters, as well as oxygen plants.

Dr Anupama said that some eminent personalities who are experts in various fields will be honored at the Convention. She disclosed that among the recipients are Dr Soujanya Mohan, Chief Medical Officer, Texas Group, Prime Healthcare CEO Dr. Prem Kumar Reddy, cricket legend Dr. Sunil Gavaskar, eminent scientist Peter Jay Hotez, American Medical Association elect president Dr. Jack Resneck, National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta, and Ashtanga Yoga Param Guru R. SharatJois, Sadhvi Saraswathi Bhagavathi.