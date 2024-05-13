District SP Rohit Raju inspected the polling pattern in various polling centers in the district

  • Menu
Kothagudem: District SP Rohit Raju inspected the polling pattern in the respective polling centers in connection with the polling which started from 7 o'clock in the district today.

They visited polling centers like Indiranagar Colony, Anjanapuram in Palvancha Rural Mandal, Morampalli Banjara, Reddypalem in Burgampadu Mandal and asked the polling staff about the current situation there.

