Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Deputy CM Bhatti asks Citizens of the country should exercise the right to vote provided by the constitution
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka spoke to the media after exercising his right to vote at a primary school in Sundarayya Nagar, Madhira in Khammam district.
Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka spoke to the media after exercising his right to vote at a primary school in Sundarayya Nagar, Madhira in Khammam district.
He said, Citizens of the country should exercise the right to vote provided by the constitution.
As a democracy it is our responsibility to vote for the party of our choice and get the government of our choice he noted.
Secularism is our way of life. Democracy is our foundation.
“ I appeal to everyone to vote responsibly to protect democracy.” Bhatti said.
A vote is very valuable. Everyone should use the right to vote to elect a government that works for us so that the country's wealth and resources belong to the people and not be exploited he said.
He sat, Secularism risks losing the foundations of democracy if we lose the opportunity to exercise the right to vote.
Every citizen should exercise the right to vote and use this right to vote as a weapon to choose the government we want to protect the country's democracy, constitution, wealth, resources, systems and assets he said.