Deputy CM Bhatti asks Citizens of the country should exercise the right to vote provided by the constitution

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka spoke to the media after exercising his right to vote at a primary school in Sundarayya Nagar, Madhira in Khammam district.

He said, Citizens of the country should exercise the right to vote provided by the constitution.

As a democracy it is our responsibility to vote for the party of our choice and get the government of our choice he noted.

Secularism is our way of life. Democracy is our foundation.

“ I appeal to everyone to vote responsibly to protect democracy.” Bhatti said.

A vote is very valuable. Everyone should use the right to vote to elect a government that works for us so that the country's wealth and resources belong to the people and not be exploited he said.

He sat, Secularism risks losing the foundations of democracy if we lose the opportunity to exercise the right to vote.

Every citizen should exercise the right to vote and use this right to vote as a weapon to choose the government we want to protect the country's democracy, constitution, wealth, resources, systems and assets he said.