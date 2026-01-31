ABC Spacery opens 75,000-sq-ft premium home solutions hub in Hyd

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s lifestyle and home-interiors landscape received a major boost with the inauguration of ABC Spacery, a premium destination for comprehensive home solutions, at Shamshabad. Spread across 75,000 square feet, the experience centre brings together global design sensibilities, craftsmanship, and innovation, offering a wide range of curated solutions for modern homes under one roof.

The grand opening was attended by several eminent dignitaries and industry leaders, including Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter of Jaquar Group, along with public representatives and distinguished guests. The launch underscored Hyderabad’s growing stature as a hub for world-class design, infrastructure, and premium living, with Shamshabad emerging as a new focal point for lifestyle retail and home improvement.

Speaking at the inauguration, Muhammed Madani, Founder and Chairman of ABC Group International, said Hyderabad’s growth trajectory and aspirational mindset aligned closely with the group’s vision. He noted that ABC Spacery aims to go beyond selling products by delivering end-to-end home solutions through a blend of global expertise and local market understanding, while creating long-term value based on quality and trust. ABC Spacery is a collaborative venture between ABC Group International, Patel Marketing Group, and Subha Gruha Group, bringing together international experience, regional market leadership, and deep real estate expertise.

The centre offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including tiles, sanitaryware, bath fittings, kitchens, wardrobes, furniture, lighting, doors and windows, and smart home technologies, positioning itself as a one-stop destination for homeowners, architects, and developers.