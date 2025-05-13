Academically Global opens Experience Centre in Hyd

Hyderabad: Academically Global, a healthcare EdTech company dedicated to helping doctors, dentists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, nurses and other professionals pursue global careers, has launched its first-ever Experience Centre in Hyderabad. This launch reiterates the company’s mission to provide personalised, one-on-one guidance to healthcare professionals seeking licensure, jobs, and permanent residency abroad.

Founded by renowned researcher and educationist Dr Akram Ahmad, the company has already helped thousands of healthcare professionals navigate complex foreign licensure exams and establish fulfilling careers in countries like Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, UK, USA, Gulf Countries and more . From AMC, OPRA, ADC and APC in Australia, USMLE in the United States, PSI in the Ireland, PLAB in the UK to pathways across the Gulf countries, the platform offers curated online courses, expert mentorship, and full-spectrum migration support, all now available for hands-on access in Hyderabad.