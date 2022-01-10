Actor Venkatesh invests in BikeWo

Hyderabad: City-based BikeWo, one of the fastest-growing EV two-wheeler smart hub networks, has announced partnership with Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati. As part of the collaboration, Venkatesh has now become a strategic investor in the company with an undisclosed amount, and has also been appointed as BikeWo's brand ambassador.

BikeWo will be looking to expand its EV servicing and charging network across different States of India while leveraging Venkatesh's personal brand and by collaborating with him for a series of marketing, outreach and brand promotion activities. This long-term collaboration will help the brand to grow and scale in order to meet its ambitious target of installing 20,000 EV charging points across India by 2025.

Vidhyasagar Reddy, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO), BikeWo said, "We are delighted and proud to welcome the evergreen legend Venkatesh as Bikewo's investor and brand ambassador. Venkatesh's faith and trust in BikeWo are an inspiration for us, and going forward, we will be working closely with him on a number of strategic aspects."

"His association with the brand marks a whole new chapter in BikeWo's commitment to young Indians in the realisation of their dreams and aspirations by serving simple and delightful two wheeler service experiences, creating infrastructure for EV with battery swapping and charging points, and enabling entrepreneurship opportunities to BikeWo's ever-growing network of dealer-partners."

Venkatesh said, "I am elated to be a part of BikeWo's journey of making the EV bike sector more organised and providing a better user experience. BikeWo is a brand that stands out in the EV space not only by laying infrastructure for EV 2W charging and servicing, but also by encouraging and creating entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, through its unique franchise network. I look forward to walking the futuristic EV adoption journey with BikeWo, and I'm committed to do my bit in helping the brand in realising its vision."