Adani Electricity shows robust excellence, tops 3 national rankings by Ministry of Power

Mumbai: Adani Electricity has once again demonstrated unparalleled excellence by securing top rankings across three independent national assessments conducted by the Ministry of Power, the company said on Monday.

Following its number one ranking in the 13th Integrated Rating Exercise by the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for Performance Excellence, an A+ grade in the Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD) by the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for outstanding customer service, and now being ranked India’s Number One Urban and Overall Utility in the first-ever Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) Report for FY 2023-24, Adani Electricity has solidified its exceptional performance across operational efficiency, customer-centric service, and sustainability.

The DUR report provides a comprehensive evaluation of utilities by integrating insights from previous assessments, including the Integrated Rating Exercise and CSRD report, incorporates additional critical parameters such as Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO) compliance, Communicable System Metering, Demand Side Response, and Resource Adequacy Planning.

This evaluation fosters transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement among power utilities, driving India towards its sustainable energy goals.

"Consistently achieving the highest rankings across all three prestigious national assessments is immensely humbling and fills us with pride," Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Managing Kandarp Patel said.

"These recognitions validate our mission — to deliver excellence in performance, prioritise customer satisfaction, and champion sustainability. Our commitment to integrating renewable energy, advancing technology, and continuously elevating service standards is driven by our belief in empowering communities and supporting India’s sustainable growth," Patel added.

"We remain devoted to providing smarter, cleaner, and more reliable power services, ensuring a brighter future for all," he added.

Adani Electricity’s outstanding performance in the DUR report reflects excellence across multiple dimensions.

With a combined score of 93.5, the highest among urban utilities, Adani Electricity has excelled in performance excellence (99.8), consumer service (90.0), RPO compliance (100 per cent), communicable system metering (100 per cent), and resource adequacy planning (91.7).

These exceptional scores highlight its operational reliability, commitment to customer satisfaction, and leadership in integrating renewable energy sources into its supply.

Notably, Adani Electricity achieved perfect scores in communicable system metering, underscoring its leadership in digital transformation, with 100 per cent communicable meters installed on all feeders and distribution transformers.

Furthermore, the company’s 100 per cent RPO compliance demonstrates its strong dedication to incorporating renewable energy, reflecting its commitment to a greener, more sustainable energy future.

For Mumbai’s three million consumers, Adani Electricity’s consistent top rankings mean reliable, uninterrupted power supply, swift resolution of service issues, transparent and accurate billing, and convenient digital interactions.

Nationally, Adani Electricity sets industry benchmarks, illustrating how operational excellence, customer-centric services, and renewable energy integration can transform India's energy landscape, supporting the nation's ambitious clean energy transition.