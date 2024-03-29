Adani Family increases stake in Ambuja Cements to 66.7%

New Delhi: The Adani family, the promoter of Ambuja Cements, on Thursday announced an infusion of Rs 6,661 crore, increasing its stake by 3.6 pc to attain 66.7 per cent holding in the country's second largest cement company.

The fund's infusion will be instrumental for the cement business of the Adani Group, which has plans to enhance its capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum by 2028, said a statement from billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Ambuja Cements. This investment follows an infusion of Rs 5,000 crore by the promoter into the company for exercising the warrants issuance approved by the board in October 2022.

"With this, Adani family have increased their stake in the company by 3.6 per cent to attain 66.7 per cent holding," said Ambuja Cements which also owns controlling stake in another cement firm ACC Ltd.

With this, promoters have infused Rs 11,661 crore in Ambuja post acquisition, giving Ambuja capital flexibility for accelerated growth, capital management initiatives and best-in-class balance sheet strength to accomplish its various strategic initiatives, the statement said.

"The additional investment will fortify the company's financial position, providing it with enhanced capabilities to pursue its ambitious growth plans and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market," it said. This investment shall also be instrumental in fuelling various strategic initiatives including undertaking debottlenecking capex to enhance operational capabilities to ensure scalability as well as bringing efficiencies across resources, supply chain.

"This shall also drive innovation and product enhancement through advanced technology integration for better service offerings to tap the growing requirements of the sector," it said.