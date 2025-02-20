Adani Foundation Hosts National Roundtable to Advance Women’s Empowerment

New Delhi: In the lead-up to International Women’s Day, the Adani Foundation convened a national-level roundtable consultation on February 19, 2025, in New Delhi. The event brought together key stakeholders to discuss strategies and formulate pathways to accelerate women’s empowerment across India. A significant highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Foundation’s ‘Butterfly Effect’ framework, a transformative approach tailored to address the evolving needs of women throughout their lives.

This roundtable served as a crucial platform for engaging stakeholders and deriving strategic insights to enhance the outreach and impact of women-centric initiatives. It also focused on fostering collaborations to scale up socio-economic empowerment for women of all age groups across India.

Three Decades of Commitment to Women’s Empowerment

Since its inception in 1996, the Adani Foundation has been at the forefront of empowering women, implementing targeted interventions designed to meet their unique needs at every stage of life. The Foundation ensures continuous support from infancy and childhood to adolescence, adulthood, middle age, and old age.

The Foundation’s holistic approach focuses on inter-generational improvement of outcomes, ensuring that women not only receive assistance but also gain self-reliance, agency, and autonomy. Rather than limiting itself to charitable distributions, the Foundation emphasizes education, health security, nutrition, and skill-building initiatives. These efforts enable women to make informed and meaningful choices for themselves and their families.

The ‘Butterfly Effect’ Framework

The newly introduced ‘Butterfly Effect’ framework encapsulates the Foundation’s holistic approach by placing women at the center of all interventions. Designed to support women at different life stages, the framework promotes their growth, self-sufficiency, and overall well-being. It integrates key elements such as economic activity, health, education, sustainable livelihoods, and infrastructure development to empower women in every aspect of their lives.

Launch of the ‘S.H.E.’ Report

At the event, the Adani Foundation also launched its ‘Supporting Her Exponential Empowerment (S.H.E.)’ Report. This comprehensive document highlights the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to empower women through various stages of their lives. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Foundation’s approach, emphasizing its holistic interventions and their impact on women across India.

CEO’s Perspective on Women’s Empowerment

Dr. Abhishek Lakhtakia, Chief Executive Officer of the Adani Foundation, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to women’s empowerment, stating, “Our interventions are designed to ensure equitable access to opportunities, promoting growth, well-being, and empowerment at each phase of a woman’s journey. This inaugural roundtable discussion will surely be a steppingstone to further the cause of women’s empowerment and help expedite outcomes.” He also emphasized the need for all stakeholders to collaborate and create scalable interventions tailored to different life stages.

Transformative Impact

Through its strategic and transformative approach, the Adani Foundation continues to drive ‘Inclusive,’ ‘Sustainable,’ and ‘Transformative’ change in the lives of women it supports. To date, the Foundation has positively impacted over 2 million girls and women, reaffirming its dedication to fostering lasting social change.

About Adani Foundation

Established in 1996, the Adani Foundation is the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group. It is dedicated to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India. The Foundation actively works in the areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development. Aligning its initiatives with national priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Foundation operates in 6,769 villages across 19 states, positively impacting 9.1 million lives.