Governor stresses collective responsibility for India’s progress

Hyderabad: GOVERNOR Jishnu Dev Varma attended the Formation Day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu held at Lok Bhavan, here on Saturday.

He extended warm greetings to the people of these regions, praising their rich history, cultural heritage, and contributions to India’s unity and democratic ethos. He described Uttar Pradesh as the nation’s cultural and spiritual heartland, noting its developmental transformation in recent years.

Elaborating on the concept of Bharatiyata, he emphasised unity in diversity, shared values, and collective responsibility as the foundation of India’s progress. The Governor also lauded the successful integration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu into the Indian Union. He commended their maritime legacy, tribal traditions, and inclusive development, while underscoring the importance of cooperative federalism and the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative in strengthening national bonds.

The celebrations showcased vibrant cultural performances, including Ganga Avartan – Kathak, Khajuri Bhajans from Uttar Pradesh, and a fusion dance on Jhansi Ki Rani, reflecting the artistic diversity and spirit of the regions. The event was attended by Member of Parliament Anurag Sharma from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh; M. Dana Kishore, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor; Swamiji Oma Upadhyay, Yash Bharati Awardee; along with dignitaries and members of the Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu communities residing in Hyderabad.