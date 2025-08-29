Live
Adani Group clocks its record EBITDA of Rs 90K cr
Led by robust core infra, clean energy businesses
New Delhi: The Adani Group reported its highest-ever trailing twelve-month EBITDA of Rs90,572 crore, driven by strong performance in its core infrastructure and clean energy businesses, along with contributions from its emerging airports segment, the conglomerate said on Thursday.
The group reported an EBITDA of Rs90,572 crore for the period from July 2024 to June 2025, up from Rs85,502 crore pre-tax profit in the trailing twelve months ending June 2024, it said in a statement.
The ports-to-energy group posted highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs23,793 crore in April-June, with core infrastructure businesses of utility, transport, and incubating infra businesses under Adani Enterprises accounting for about 87 per cent of this. Incubating infra assets such as airports, solar and wind manufacturing, and roads crossed Rs10,000 crore EBITDA for the first time.