Adani Group Unveils Rs 1,10,000 Crore Investment Plan in Madhya Pradesh, Promising Over 1,20,000 Jobs by 2030

Bhopal; In a sweeping move to bolster the state’s industrial growth, the Adani Group announced a massive investment of Rs 1,10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The multi-sector initiative—spanning pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy—is expected to generate more than 1,20,000 jobs by 2030.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Group Chairman Gautam Adani emphasized the transformational potential of the state. “These are not just investments,” he stated. “These are milestones in a shared journey — a journey that will make Madhya Pradesh a national leader in industrial and economic growth. They reflect our deep confidence in the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Chief Minister and our unwavering commitment to this state’s extraordinary rise.”

The investment announcement comes on the heels of previous contributions by the Group, which has already infused over Rs 50,000 crore into the state across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agri-business—creating upwards of 25,000 jobs. The new injection of funds is designed to further enhance Madhya Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem, aligning with India’s broader vision of self-reliance and innovation.

In addition to the major investment, Mr. Adani revealed that discussions were underway with the state government regarding an extra Rs 1,00,000 crore in projects. These plans include a greenfield smart city, a major airport, and a coal gasification project, all aimed at propelling large-scale employment, improving connectivity, and establishing Madhya Pradesh as a key economic hub.

The summit, attended by industry leaders, policymakers, and global investors, served as a platform for exploring fresh economic opportunities and strategies for robust investment across sectors.

Earlier this month, during the wedding celebrations of his son Jeet, Mr. Adani made headlines by pledging Rs 10,000 crore to social causes. The donation is earmarked for building affordable, world-class infrastructure in education, healthcare, and skill development—underscoring the Group’s commitment to societal progress alongside its industrial ambitions.

As Madhya Pradesh continues its transformation into one of India’s most investment-ready states, the Adani Group’s ambitious plans are set to significantly reshape the state’s economic landscape.