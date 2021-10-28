  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Adani Ports Q2 net profit sinks 30% to `968 cr

Adani Ports Q2 net profit sinks 30% to `968 cr
x

Adani Ports Q2 net profit sinks 30% to `968 cr

Highlights

Higher expenses impact the bottom line; However, total consolidated income rose to `4,066.78 crore as against `3,423.16 cr a year ago

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported a 30.51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 968.34 crore for the second quarter ended in September due to a rise in its expenses.

India's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs1,393.69 crore in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 4,066.78 crore for the second quarter, against Rs 3,423.16 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 2,509.81 crore from Rs 1,622.78 crore a year ago.

Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said: "APSEZ has delivered a strong first half, which is a testimony to our growth story."Adani added, "Our strategy of geographic expansion with a focus on higher-growth regions, balancing cargo mix, expansion in the logistics business, particularly rail transportation, and foray into grade-A warehousing segment reflects our move towards a 'Transport Utility' business model and is resulting in a continuous increase in our market share."

He also said that the company's acquisitions of Sarguja rail, Dighi port, and Gangavaram port, alongside the foray into Sri Lanka with a greenfield port in Colombo, all during H1 / 2021, are steps in that direction. "We are on track to achieve our volume target for FY 21-22 which will be a milestone year for APSEZ," Adani said.According to Adani, APSEZ is progressing towards its target of carbon-neutrality by 2025, with a focus on the use of renewable energy, and carbon offsetting through mangrove afforestation and terrestrial plantation.

The company in a statement said Adani Ports handled 144 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in H1 of FY22 compared to 98 MMT in H1 of FY21, registering a growth of 47 per cent compared to 16 per cent growth registered at all India levels.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X