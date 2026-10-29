Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Jaipur on Oct 31 and Nov 5

Jaipur: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi will visit Jaipur on October 31 to participate in the 'Run for Unity', while Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in the Rajasthan capital on November 5 to take part in the 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) march, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Shravan Singh Bagri said on Thursday.

Bagri said Joshi's visit would be centred on the 'Run for Unity', organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister after Independence, who is popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India'.

The programme aims to honour Sardar Patel's contribution to national unity and integrity.

The BJP is organising the event as part of its activities to mark the legacy of the freedom fighter and statesman.

Announcing Vaishnaw's visit, Bagri said the Union Railway Minister would participate in a march in Jaipur on November 5 under the BJP's nationwide campaign, 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy'.

According to Bagri, the BJP launched the campaign to highlight what it describes as the Congress party's attempts to mislead the public and create confusion over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The campaign seeks to counter the Congress' allegations and present the BJP's position on the issue.

The Jaipur march is expected to form part of the party's broader efforts to mobilise public support and communicate its concerns regarding the political developments surrounding the SIR exercise.

Bagri said the participation of the two Union Ministers in separate programmes reflected the importance the BJP was attaching to both national unity initiatives and its campaign on electoral and democratic issues.

The BJP's state leadership is coordinating preparations for the two events, with Joshi scheduled to attend the 'Run for Unity' on October 31 and Vaishnaw to join the 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' march on November 5.

The announcement was issued by the Rajasthan BJP Media Department.



