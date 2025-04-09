  • Menu
Adanis Vizhinjam Intenational Seaport welcomes Engineering Marvel MSC Turkiye ship

Highlights

Vizhinjam International Seaport today welcomed the world's largest eco-friendly container ship MSC Turkiye.

New Delhi: Vizhinjam International Seaport today welcomed the world's largest eco-friendly container ship MSC Turkiye.

MSC Turkiye is run by the Mediterranean Shipping Company(MC), is a modern engineering marvel. The MSC Turkiye, run by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), is a modern engineering marvel. The vessel measures 399.9 metres in length, 61.3 m in width and 33.5 m in depth

The ship can load 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), making it one of the largest container ships ever built.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, which is operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), Vizhinjam International Seaport is India's first mega transshipment container terminal in Indian sub continent, closest to the international shipping routes, and centrally located on the Indian coastlone. It is just 10 nautical miles (19 km) from the busey east west shipping channel that connects Europe, the Persian Gulf, Southeast Asia and the Far East.

