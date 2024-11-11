Live
AfDB releases 511 million USD to finance government programmes in Niger
The African Development Bank (AfDB) released about 511 million US dollars to finance four government programmes in Niger, an AfDB official said Sunday.
Niamey : The African Development Bank (AfDB) released about 511 million US dollars to finance four government programmes in Niger, an AfDB official said Sunday.
The first targetted programme is a 284.96-million-US dollars budget support for basic services, Lamin Barroco, Director General of the AfDB's West Africa region, said at a meeting in Niamey with members of the Nigerien government.
The second financing package, estimated at 119.84 million dollars, will support a project to strengthen the supply of drinking water and sanitation to the towns of Zinder and Mirriah and surrounding villages, he said.
Barroco added that the other two financing projects are the Integrated Programme for Promoting Youth Agripreneurship in Niger (93.21 million dollars) and the African Disaster Risks Financing Programme in Niger (13.31 million dollars).