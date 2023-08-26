AI will create more jobs in India: Tata Group chief

Artificial intelligence will create more jobs in India as it will empower more people with little skill or no skill to perform higher level jobs, B20 India Chair N Chandrasekaran said on Friday.



In a panel discussion at the B20 Summit India 2023 here, Chandrasekaran, who is also the Chairman of Tata Sons, said India has made a "fantastic breakthrough" towards data privacy and protection by taking a techno-legal approach. Seeking to address concerns over privacy and jobs with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), he said, "Actually in a country like us, it (AI) will create jobs because it will empower people with the little skill or no skill, will empower them with information skill so that they can perform a higher level of jobs."

He cited the example of a nurse and said due to AI "the nurse will be able to take away the workload of a doctor and that's the way we are going to scale up". Chandrasekaran, however, stated that the impact of AI will play out in different markets and different segments of the society differently. "We talk about a country like India, we say that hundreds of millions of people have to have access. Additional 250 to 300 million people are coming into the market. They have access to information, they have access to goods and services in their own way, they start consuming, it just multiplies the whole GDP to a different level and then their per capita income goes up and we will see the benefit for a very, very long time," he said.