Air India unveils new logo and livery 'symbolising boundless opportunities and confidence'

New Delhi: Tata Sons-owned Air India on Thursday unveiled its new logo and livery, which will be timed with the delivery of its brand-new A350 aircraft in December.

The airline, during an event herei, said that its new logo - 'The Vista' - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.

Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible.

As part of the event, the airline also showcased its fresh tail design and introduced a new theme song.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrashekaran highlighted that the logo symbolises boundless opportunities and confidence. "The new logo unveiled today... the view depicted by the historically used window (the apex of the golden window signifies limitless possibilities, progress, confidence, and more).

"We are dedicated to enhancing all facets of our human resources... Our fleet demands significant attention... While a substantial number of aircraft have been ordered... We need to renovate and elevate our existing fleet to meet acceptable standards... The road ahead demands immense effort, but our direction is clear... We are aware of our destination... The new logo embodies our daring vision," he said.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said: "Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service."

Designed in partnership with the brand transformation company, FutureBrand, the iconic new brand identity combines Air India’s glorious past with its drive to aim for excellence and innovate for the future, creating a standout brand design for a premium global airline with an Indian heart.

Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting this December, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.

"Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline," Wilson said.

