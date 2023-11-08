Air purifier demand rises on Swiggy Instamart in Delhi, Mumbai as AQI drops

New Delhi: As air quality continues to decline amid the worsening air pollution crisis in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, the demand for air purifiers increased on the quick commerce grocery delivery platform Swiggy Instamart.

Last week, Swiggy Instamart saw a 3,233 per cent increase in the searches for air purifiers on the platform compared to the same time in October this year.

"With the changing season, recurring concerns about pollution persist, affecting both our outdoor and indoor environments. While we may be aware of outdoor air pollution, awareness of indoor air pollution remains low which can be up to 10 times worse than outdoor air pollution," Ginger Lee, Senior Electronics Engineer, Dyson, told IANS.

"Whether we're sleeping, working, cooking, or exercising, we are potentially breathing dirty air. We can do little to control the quality of the air we breathe outside. But there are ways we can protect our health and well-being in our homes. One such way is to invest in an air purifier as they are capable of sensing and capturing harmful pollutants," he added.

Given the upcoming festivities season and winters, Instamart has stocked up on air purifiers in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, who have all been reeling under poor air quality conditions, at discounts of up to 33 per cent to make them more accessible to consumers.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning continued to be in the 'severe' category, with several stations across the city recording a rise in PM 2.5 and carbon monoxide (CO).