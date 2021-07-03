Airtel unveils new payment plan

New Delhi: Airtel has launched its new payment plan 'Airtel Black', a one-stop solutions, for its customers to integrate their mobile services, broadband and DTH services under one bill.

The company announced four different bundle plans starting from Rs 2,099, under which a customer can avail three mobile connections, one fibre connection and one DTH connection to a minimum of Rs 998 with two mobile connections and one DTH.



Airtel said that its customers may avail zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life or if they choose to pay Rs 1,500 security deposit they can upgrade to Xstreamset-top box which gives access to satellite content and OTT services on television screens.

"There are two kinds of plans,first one is the flexibility at the hands of the customers to create their own plans and choose from their market operating plans.

And those customers who do not want to spend time understanding the details of the plan, we've made it convenient for them by offering these four bundled fixed plans which offers recurring savings to our customers month after month," said Airtel spokesperson.