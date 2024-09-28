  • Menu
AJIO adds H&M in its portfolio

AJIO, a fashion e-tailer, has announced the launch of H&M, a brand known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, on its platform.

Hyderabad: AJIO, a fashion e-tailer, has announced the launch of H&M, a brand known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, on its platform. This partnership aims to enhance H&M's online presence, complementing its existing omni-channel offering by making affordable, high-quality fashion accessible through AJIO, which adds another top international brand to its robust brand portfolio.

The collaboration marks an exciting opportunity for H&M and AJIO to solidify their presence in the Indian fashion e-retail market. While AJIO strengthens its international brands portfolio, H&M aims to expand its reach and online market share by leveraging AJIO’s digital platform and expansive reach. H&M is set to launch an impressive collection on AJIO, featuring over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home décor.

