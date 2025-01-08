Akshay Kumar partners with POCO ahead of X7 series launch on Jan 9

POCO India has upped the ante by bringing Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on board as its brand ambassador, a bold move that reflects the brand's commitment to redefining technology for India’s youth. This exciting announcement comes just a day before the highly anticipated POCO X7 series launch, scheduled for January 9th at 5:30 PM, marking a new era of innovation and growth for the brand.

Known for his fearless energy and mass appeal, Akshay Kumar is the perfect embodiment of its “Made of MAD” philosophy. His partnership aligns seamlessly with the X7 series campaign, “Xceed Your Limits,” which inspires users to defy conventions and reach for the extraordinary.

The POCO X7 series brings groundbreaking features to the premium affordable segment. The POCO X7 boasts the most durable 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved Display in its class, while the X7 Pro sets a new benchmark with the segment's largest 6550mAh battery, featuring advanced Silicon Carbon Technology and a solid electrolyte. Both models are powered by the cutting-edge Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, offering next-generation AI capabilities for an enhanced user experience. Designed for durability, efficiency and immersive performance, the POCO X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G deliver flagship-level innovation at pocket-friendly prices, redefining value in the smartphone market.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said, “Partnering with POCO is an exciting new chapter for me. I’ve always admired brands that dare to be different and it’s fearless approach to innovation and its ‘Made of MAD’ philosophy truly resonate with my personality. The X7 series campaign, ‘Xceed Your Limits,’ reflects the energy and determination I believe in—pushing boundaries and striving for excellence. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey as it inspires India’s youth to embrace bold choices and redefine possibilities in technology”.

This dual announcement is a strategic milestone for POCO, signaling its growth trajectory and intent to dominate India’s tech landscape. With Akshay Kumar’s partnership amplifying the brand’s reach and the X7 series launch on January 9th at 5:30 PM, it is poised to deliver a bold and transformative experience for its users, sparking intrigue and excitement across the market.