Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA Tentative Approval to market lvabradine Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said that it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Ivabradine tablets, used to treat heart failure, in the American market.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals in a regulatory filing said, "It has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for lvabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg."

The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Corlanor Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg, of Amgen Inc. (Amgen).

lvabradine Tablets are indicated to reduce the risk of hospitalization for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction <_, who are in sinus rhythm with resting heart rate >_ 70 beats per minute and either are on maximally tolerated doses of beta-blockers or have a contraindication to beta-blocker use.

lvabradine Tablets are indicated for the treatment of stable symptomatic heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in paediatric patients aged 6 months and older, who are in sinus rhythm with an elevated heart rate. It may not be indicated for certain other uses due to unexpired exclusivities for the RLD for such uses.

lvabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 102 million for twelve months ending December 2021 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has received a cumulative total of 164 ANDA approvals (140 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.