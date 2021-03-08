All Helpline numbers of Railways merged into single number 139 for queries, complaints & assistance

Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into single number 139, which is Rail Madad Helpline for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during the journey. As the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers, it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel.

Ministry of Railways in a statement said that various Railway grievances helplines were discontinued last year and now, Helpline number 182 would also be discontinued from April 1, 2021, and will be merged into 139.

Ministry of Railways in a tweet has said, "Remember Rail Madad Helpline dial 139 for all your Railway queries. Rail Madad Integrated Single Helpline 139 replaces all helplines like 182 & 138. For security, assistance, information, complaint, enquiry or any other concern, Dial #139 #OneRailOneHelpline139."





The Helpline 139 will be available in twelve languages and passengers can opt for Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) or directly connect to the call-centre executive by pressing the asterisk button. There is no need for a smartphone to call on 139. Ministry of Railways has also launched the Social Media campaign #OneRailOneHelpline139 to inform and educate the passengers.

The menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS) is as follow:

• For security and medical assistance, the passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call centre executive

• For enquiry the passenger has to press 2 and in the submenu, information regarding PNR Status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking, meal booking can be obtained.

• For general complaints, the passenger has to press 4

• For vigilance related complaints, the passenger has to press 5

• For Parcel & goods related queries, the passenger has to press 6

• For IRCTC operated trains queries, the passenger has to press 7

• For status of complaints, the passenger has to press 9

• For talking to call centre executive, the passenger has to press *(asterisk)

