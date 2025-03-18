Aludecor Wins ET Excellence Award: A Trailblazer in Metal Composite Panels Manufacturing

In a landmark achievement, Aludecor, a leading ACP sheet manufacturer, has been honored with the Excellence in Manufacturing - Construction Material - Large Scale award at the recently ET Entrepreneur Awards 2025 in Bangalore. This recognition cements Aludecor’s reputation as an industry innovator committed to high-quality, sustainable, and technologically advanced Metal Composite Panels.

Redefining the Metal Composite Panels Industry

With over two decades of excellence, Aludecor has consistently redefined the Metal Composite Panels sector. Its robust research and development initiatives have led to cutting-edge products that seamlessly combine durability, fire resistance, and superior aesthetics. Aludecor’s ACP manufacturing process ensures that every panel meets international quality benchmarks, making them the preferred choice for architects, builders, and façade specialists. Each ACP Sheet manufactured by Aludecor undergoes strict testing procedure comprising of 205 mandatory tests and quality checks.

A staunch supporter of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Aludecor boasts a fully integrated manufacturing facility that maintains strict quality control, sustainability practices, and unparalleled product innovation. This commitment has propelled the company beyond national boundaries, making it a formidable player in the global market.

Sustainable Innovation in Metal Composite Panels

Sustainability is at the core of Aludecor. The company has revolutionized its ACP manufacturing processes by integrating eco-friendly technology, ensuring that its Metal Composite Panels are energy-efficient, recyclable, and fire-retardant. Its futuristic Honeycomb Panel NEXCOMB powered by Nexcore (next generation honeycore made by Aludecor) is setting new benchmarks for strength, lightweight construction, and enhanced durability.

With AI-driven precision and next-gen coating technology, Aludecor is taking the industry to new heights, offering architects and builders more flexibility in design while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

Expanding Global Footprint & Future Vision

On winning the ET Excellence Award Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, CMD said "Our next big step is to expand our market reach globally while strengthening our presence in India. We are enhancing our production capacity, launching new product categories, and exploring exports aggressively. On the technology front, we are investing in automation, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing to drive efficiency and maintain our leadership in the industry."

With a bold vision of becoming leading global brand by 2030, Aludecor continues to set new industry standards. Its pioneering efforts in Metal Composite Panels manufacturing are shaping the future of modern architecture, pushing boundaries in design, functionality, and sustainability.

About Aludecor

Aludecor is India’s leading and premium ACP sheet manufacturer, renowned for its innovation in the Metal Composite Panels industry. With a nationwide presence and massive international expansion on the horizon, Aludecor’s unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that it remains a trusted name among architects, designers, and builders.

Contact No.: 1800 102 0407

Contact Mail: [email protected]