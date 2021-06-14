Amara Raja plans new initiatives

Hyderabad: The Board of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. (ARBL) has launched several strategic initiatives to take advantage of fast emerging new opportunities to accelerate growth and enhance stakeholder value. Driven by the transformative changes in its key markets and in keeping with its motto of 'Gotta be a Better Way', ARBL has announced 'Energy and Mobility' as the strategic focus for the Company going forward.

It has announced expansion of the lead acid batteries business and the establishment of a New Energy SBU encompassing lithium cell and battery pack, EV chargers, energy storage systems, advanced home energy solutions and related products and services. Speaking on the evolving 'Energy & Mobility' strategy, Vice Chairman, Jayadev Galla said: "After a careful review of the global business opportunities, the ARBL board has decided to future-proof our business by repositioning ARBL as an energy and mobility player. The board believes that ARBL has to invest in a portfolio of businesses to maintain its technological and business leadership."

ARBL will further invest in advanced process technologies to maintain its technological edge as well as recycling to enhance critical raw material security and expand its commitment to environmental responsibility. The New Energy business will build on technological innovations such as lithium and other new age chemistries that are enabling accelerated transformation in renewable energy, electric mobility, microgrids, etc. The technology in this space is emerging rapidly and often in a disruptive way.