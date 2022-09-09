Amazon Business completes 5 years of empowering MSMEs in India

Launched in Sept 2017, Amazon Business completes five years of empowering MSMEs in India this year and helping them run their businesses more efficiently. To commemorate five years of adding value to small and medium businesses, Amazon Business also announced the launch of Small Business Week , a week-long celebration for its small business customers across India from September 12th to 18th, 2022. The 'Small Business Week' shopping event will feature great offers across IT products, Office supplies & furnishing, Maintenance, Repair and Operations products, and safety equipment, amongst others.

Commenting on the announcement, Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business, said, "We are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from our customers and MSME selling partners in the past five years of our operations in India. We will continue to innovate on behalf of our business customers and introduce solutions to empower them and run their businesses more effectively. We look forward to celebrating our fifth anniversary in India with our customers and seller partners through specially curated deals and offers across a wide selection of products from top brands across categories"

Five years ago, Amazon Business started off in India with the mission to transform the way businesses buy and sell. Amazon Business has since worked to empower MSME customers by helping them bring efficiencies and drive down costs in their business purchases. Over these years, Amazon Business has consolidated 15cr+ products across 6.5 lakh sellers in an attempt to create a one-stop destination for all business buying needs. Amazon Business' wide selection, transparent and competitive pricing, pan-India delivery and safe buying guarantee allow MSMEs to save time and costs while buying.



In the last five years in India, Amazon Business has consistently worked to build capabilities to make business buying more efficient. This includes multi-user accounts to allow businesses to replicate their procurement hierarchy on Amazon, allowing for the creation of custom Approval workflows to prevent rogue spends and enabling business payment methods such as NEFT/RTGS. Amazon Business provides business customers with the ability to request quotes to allow them to save on bulk purchases. It also provides customers with a Spend Analyzer tool to derive insights on potential purchasing efficiencies. To further enable convenient access to business features on the go, Amazon Business launched the Android and iOS optimized mobile app earlier this year that is specifically designed to improve the procurement experience of business customers.

In addition to solving the procurement needs of MSMEs, Amazon Business has also created an incremental revenue opportunity for small sellers by giving them access to business customers all over India. This customer centricity has enabled Amazon Business to grow exponentially over the 5 years. For Amazon, Amazon Business in India is the second largest B2B marketplace after the US. It has seen a 35% increase in monthly active users, resulting in an 87% increase in orders and a 111% increase in sales. Tier 2 and tier 3 cities also played a significant role in this growth, with 30% buying customers and 25% orders coming from smaller cities.

In a bid to continue in its journey to empower Indian businesses and help them save big, Amazon Business is hosting a special 'Small Business Week' for its business customers. Below are some top offers and deals from participating sellers:

♦ Up to 30% off on laptops, printers and ink

♦ Up to 55% off on televisions

♦ Up to 70% off on Kitchen & Office Furnishing

♦ Up to 50% off Work from Home essentials

♦ Gifting items starting from INR 199

Check out all the offers on Small Business Week here .

Businesses can also avail up to 10% cashback (maximum cashback of INR 1500/-) on orders above INR 5000/-, and save up to 28% more with GST input tax credit and business discounts as part of the anniversary special offer.