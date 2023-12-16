Amazon expands Future Engineer initiative

Hyderabad: Amazon.in on Friday announced the expansion of its partnership with Educational Initiatives Pvt Ltd, an ed-tech company, to launch Amazon Future Engineer programme in 120 Government Schools across 31 districts of Telangana. The partnership in its second phase will reach out to over 40,000 school children. The programmewill strengthen Fundamental Literacy and Numeracy skills using Mindspark, and introduce concepts of Computer Science to students in classes five to nine.



The programmewill personalise learning in Maths and Languages, whilethe Computer Science workbooks and Hour of Code activities will enable students to learn various topics of Computer Science like, sequencing, loops, encoding among others.

Akshay Kashyap, India Lead, Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon India, said: “The AFE programme has demonstrated a shift from basic digital literacy to 21st century skills such as coding, collaboration and problem solving in school ecosystem.