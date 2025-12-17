Amazon Pay Launches Industry-First UPI Biometric Authentication

Amazon Pay today announced the launch of UPI Biometric Authentication becoming one of India's first payment service provider to introduce this groundbreaking feature. Customers can now approve transactions using just a fingerprint or a face scan without a need to remember or enter a PIN. Whether you're sending money to a friend, paying at a store, checking your balance using Amazon Pay UPI, your fingerprint or face becomes your secure key.

The new biometric authentication capability eliminates the need for UPI PIN entry for transactions up to ₹5,000. Early adoption indicators show strong customer preference for the experience, with over 90% of customers choosing biometrics for eligible peer-to-peer UPI transactions. This innovation significantly reduces friction making payments faster, more intuitive, and secure as biometric authentication is bound to the customer’s device and not shareable.

Key Features and Benefits:

· One-handed usage enabling faster transactions

· Enhanced security through biometric verification

· PIN-free authentication for transactions up to ₹5,000

· Seamless integration across Send Money, Scan & Pay, and Merchant Payment flows

Girish Krishnan, Director of Payments, Amazon India, said, “Our goal has always been to make digital payments convenient and secure. With UPI Biometric Authentication, we're removing one more layer of friction from everyday payments and making them 2X faster. The strong adoption we're seeing reinforces that customers value speed, simplicity, and trust. The feedback so far has been deeply encouraging, particularly around how intuitive and fast this experience feels, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar on how India pays digitally.”

This launch marks a significant step toward making UPI payments safer, faster, and more aligned with how customers interact with their devices today. The feature is currently available for Android users, reinforcing Amazon Pay's position as an innovation leader in India's digital payments ecosystem.